First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Raymond James cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.89.

META stock traded down $4.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.70. 289,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,679,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average of $211.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.