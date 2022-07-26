First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.74. 8,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.