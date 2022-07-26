First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 393 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.0 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. 101,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.