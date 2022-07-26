First City Capital Management Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $5,355,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $485,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

