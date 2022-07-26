First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.95. 44,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,479. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

