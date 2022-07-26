First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $359.98. 197,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,282. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

