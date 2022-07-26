First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 576,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,691,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.46. 1,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,123. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.43. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $885.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.