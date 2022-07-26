First City Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 1.3% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $73.59. 53,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

