First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,366,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,343,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,318,000 after purchasing an additional 169,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,522,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

