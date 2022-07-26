First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 3.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 618.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,240. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

