First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 415.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,580 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.