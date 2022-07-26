First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Position Reduced by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up 3.4% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,468. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

