First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First United by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

