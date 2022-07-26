First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%.

First United Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. First United has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

FUNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First United in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

