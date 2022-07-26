Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lessened by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after buying an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after buying an additional 170,086 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.39. 189,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

