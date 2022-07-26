Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lessened by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after buying an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after buying an additional 170,086 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.
Insider Activity
Fiserv Trading Up 3.4 %
FISV traded up $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.39. 189,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.