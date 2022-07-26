Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.85.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv by 94.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

