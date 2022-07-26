Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFO)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PFO opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.