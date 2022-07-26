Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PFO opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

