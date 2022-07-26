Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FLC opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

