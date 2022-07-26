Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FLC opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
