Foraco International (FAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Foraco International (TSE:FARGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th.

Foraco International (TSE:FARGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.81 million for the quarter.

Foraco International Stock Performance

TSE FAR traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.85. 6,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,800. Foraco International has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$183.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.98.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

