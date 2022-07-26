Formation Fi Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $196,106.82 and $260,290.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000310 BTC.
Formation Fi Profile
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Formation Fi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.