Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $4.39 on Tuesday, reaching $284.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.74. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $180.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

