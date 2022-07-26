Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 628 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. 16,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,101. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

