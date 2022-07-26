Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

MAXR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

