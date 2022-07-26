Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp comprises 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,668 shares of company stock worth $634,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYBT. Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,173. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. Research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

