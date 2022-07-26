Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get Aptus Defined Risk ETF alerts:

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRSK traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,292. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.