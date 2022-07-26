Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.2% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,976. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91.

