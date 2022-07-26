Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.87. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,148. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.94 and its 200-day moving average is $403.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.71 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,430,827. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

