Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 10.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.0 %

TECH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.10. 73 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

