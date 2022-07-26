Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 235,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,786,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.