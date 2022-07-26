Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $57,657,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,480 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 984,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,870,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 719,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 679,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:RADI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 1,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,480. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

