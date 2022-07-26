Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.92 and last traded at $55.99. 163,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,039,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 345.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,454 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

