ForTube (FOR) Market Cap Hits $12.83 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and $3.88 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

