Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $66.35. 1,263,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,052. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 992.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

