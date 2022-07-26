Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $532,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $821,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 10.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

