Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on August 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 3.3 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.