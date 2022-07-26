Fuse Network Price Tops $0.11 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $600,849.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

