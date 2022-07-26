FUZE Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,917.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for about $7.00 or 0.00033498 BTC on exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $5,272.23 and $25,917.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017153 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000309 BTC.
FUZE Token Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
