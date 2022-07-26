FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $7.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.64. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

