FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stampede Drilling in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stampede Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Shares of CVE:SDI opened at C$0.34 on Tuesday. Stampede Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00.

Stampede Drilling Inc provides drilling rig services for the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services in southeast Saskatchewan and Alberta; and operational management services in the United States. It operates a fleet of 10 telescopic double drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

