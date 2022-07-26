Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

