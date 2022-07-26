Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

GLPEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.45) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.27) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,700.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

