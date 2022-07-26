Gas Price Down 7.3% This Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Gas has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $26.36 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00012360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031789 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

