GasLog Partners (GLOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

