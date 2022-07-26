GCN Coin (GCN) Hits Market Cap of $26,734.90

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $26,734.90 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 54.9% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00252466 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000860 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002629 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

