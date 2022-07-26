GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 1.0 %

LON GCP traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 113.40 ($1.37). 528,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,163. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.79 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.20 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 603.75. The company has a current ratio of 131.52, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.50.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

