GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 1.0 %
LON GCP traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 113.40 ($1.37). 528,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,163. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.79 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.20 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 603.75. The company has a current ratio of 131.52, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.50.
About GCP Infrastructure Investments
