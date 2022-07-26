Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $593.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBERY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. Geberit has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

