General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.75.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $219.07. 4,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,418. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

