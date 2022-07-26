General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $68.36, but opened at $71.32. General Electric shares last traded at $72.43, with a volume of 355,634 shares.

The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $197,818,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in General Electric by 13.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 113.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

