General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. General Motors updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50-7.50 EPS.
General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:GM opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.
