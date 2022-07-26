Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

